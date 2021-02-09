Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China-CEEC cooperation develops principles accepted by all: Xi

(Xinhua)    16:49, February 09, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) has developed some principles that are reflective of its distinctive features and accepted by all parties.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech via video link at the China-CEEC Summit in Beijing.

China-CEEC cooperation has developed the following principles:

-- Making decisions through consultation;

-- Delivering benefits to all cooperation partners;

-- Pursuing common development through openness and inclusiveness;

-- Achieving bigger growth through innovation.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York