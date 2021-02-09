China-CEEC cooperation develops principles accepted by all: Xi

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) has developed some principles that are reflective of its distinctive features and accepted by all parties.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech via video link at the China-CEEC Summit in Beijing.

China-CEEC cooperation has developed the following principles:

-- Making decisions through consultation;

-- Delivering benefits to all cooperation partners;

-- Pursuing common development through openness and inclusiveness;

-- Achieving bigger growth through innovation.