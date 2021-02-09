Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
Haixun 06 ocean patrol ship launched from Wuhan shipyard

(Ecns.cn)    15:53, February 09, 2021

The Haixun 06, a large-scale ocean patrol ship, is launched at a Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Co Ltd shipyard in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 8, 2021. The vessel has a designed displacement of 5,560 tons, the first vessel of its size designated to patrol and offer services in the Taiwan Straits. (Photo/China News Service)

