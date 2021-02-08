China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Laos

VIENTIANE, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- A batch of China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Lao capital Vientiane early on Monday.

The YTO Express cargo plane carrying the Chinese-made vaccines arrived at Wattay International Airport at around 1:00 a.m. local time.

Lao Minister of Health Bounkong Syhavong and Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong received the vaccines at the airport.

At the airport, Bounkong expressed the gratitude for the support from the Chinese government and the people in Laos' anti-pandemic efforts.

Lao health ministry thinks highly of the Chinese vaccine, believing that it's high quality and efficiency will help protect Lao frontline health workers and public officers, said the Lao minister.

"Chinese vaccines have been proved for its safety and reliability. The Lao people are thus keenly looking forward to the vaccination," said the Lao official.

Speaking on the occasion, Jiang said during China's battle against the pandemic, the Lao people have offered helping hands and China in the meantime puts Laos on the priority list of its vaccine aid plan.

The ambassador wished that the Chinese vaccines would help Laos contain the epidemic, safeguard lifes and recover the economy.