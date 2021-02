Photo shows Chinese and U.S. national flags. (Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Department of State said on Wednesday that it supports the one-China policy.

"Our policy has not changed. It has not changed," State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a press briefing when asked if the Biden administration supports the one-China policy.

"We, of course, guided by the one-China policy, correct," he added.