Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over LoC ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan summoned a senior Indian diplomat on Tuesday to lodge a protest over ceasefire violations by Indian military along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir region, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said.

A statement from the foreign ministry said four civilians including three women were injured due to the "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" by the Indian forces in Hotspring and Jandrot sectors of the LoC on Tuesday.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously "targeting civilian populated areas" with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, the statement said.

In 2021, the Indian forces have carried out 175 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in serious injuries to eight civilians, according to the statement.

Pakistan and India had declared a ceasefire along the LoC in 2003. But both sides have routinely exchanged fire and accused each other of ceasefire violations.

Tension between the two sides has been heightened after India lifted the special status for the Indian-controlled Kashmir in August 2019. Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations, and suspended trade relations and train service with India in response.