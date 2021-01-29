Open house event held at Great Stone Industrial Park in Belarus

An open house event was recently held at the Great Stone Industrial Park in Belarus, showcasing the development and operation of the park.

In a live streaming session, the testing of autonomous vehicles was shown to the audience. Autonomous vehicles developed by high-tech enterprises in the park, which were equipped with a 5G-based cooperative vehicle infrastructure system, real-time kinematic positioning and millimeter-wave radar, operated safely and reliably in the park.

Development of the park, led by China National Machinery Industry Corporation Ltd., (Sinomach) and China Merchants Group (CMG), dates back to May 12, 2015, when leaders of China and Belarus inspected the area.

Located in Belarus, a country in central Eurasia, the industrial park neighbors the Minsk International Airport and is traversed by the international highway running between Berlin, the capital of Germany, and Moscow, the capital of Russia.

The park’s location makes it a key transfer station of the China-Europe freight trains and a first choice for countries in Asia and the Eurasian Union as a place for investment and business startup.

Sixty-eight enterprises in fields of comprehensive logistics, telecommunications, machinery manufacturing and biomedicine settled down in the park by the end of 2020. Thirty-six of them are Chinese enterprises and 32 are based in Belarus and other countries and regions.

The enterprises have created more than 6,000 jobs and their contract investment value has reached nearly 1.22 billion US dollars.

CMG's trade and logistics park, which consists of an exhibition and trade center, a business center and a warehouse center, was the first to operate in the Great Stone Industrial Park. The science and technology innovation center funded by China's Ministry of Commerce went into operation at the end of 2020. Such projects will boost high-quality development of the industrial park based on cutting-edge manufacturing and technological research and development.

During the development of the park, roads in villages and football fields nearby were renovated. Children in local charity houses also received gifts and necessities.

In the future, the park intends to evolve into an international and livable industrial center equipped with schools, hospitals and shopping malls.