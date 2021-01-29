Xi sends message of sympathy to Surinamese president

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy to his Surinamese counterpart, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, recently over his infection with COVID-19.
In his message, Xi extended sympathy to Santokhi over his infection with the virus and wished him a speedy recovery.
On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi voiced staunch support for the Surinamese government and people in their anti-pandemic battle, and wished the Surinamese people an early victory over the pandemic.
