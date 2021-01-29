BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States share broad common interests and cooperation space in coping with climate change, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when commenting on media reports that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry have both expressed willingness to cooperate with China on climate change. John Kerry, also the former U.S. Secretary of State, said that although the U.S. has serious differences with China, no issues between the two nations would be traded for climate-related cooperation.

Zhao said that climate change is a common challenge facing mankind and bears on its future and the future of the world, and no country can solve it alone, as tackling it requires global action, global response and global cooperation.

Noting that China and the United States have carried out fruitful cooperation in response to climate change, Zhao said the two countries share broad common interests and cooperation space in coping with climate change.

"China and the United States have played a positive and constructive role in promoting the signing and entry into force of the Paris Agreement. China is willing to work with the United States and the international community to address climate change," Zhao said.

He also emphasized that China-U.S. cooperation in specific areas is not "a flower in a greenhouse" and must be closely related to the overall bilateral relationship.

Zhao said that no party should expect to wantonly interfere in China's internal affairs and violate China's interests, on one hand, while on the other hand expecting China to offer its understanding and support on bilateral and global affairs.

"We hope the U.S. side can create favorable conditions for China-U.S. coordination and cooperation in important fields," he said.