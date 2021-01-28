US Olympic chief expects Tokyo Games to go forward, but look different

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chief executive officer Sarah Hirshland says US athletes should be prepared for the coming Tokyo Olympics, even though the Games will look different from usual.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to delay the Tokyo Olympics last year, the Games are now set to begin in less than six months on July 23, but recent rumors have suggested that the upcoming Games may be canceled.

Amid many questions and concerns, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has insisted that the Games will go on.

"Our expectation today is that the Games will go forward," said Hirshland in a letter to Team USA athletes on Wednesday posted on the US Olympic website. "They will look and feel different than any previous Games, as we will all be asked to continue to make sacrifices and adaptations to protect the health of our community."

Japan is in the midst of a third wave of infection and recently set new highs for daily case numbers.

"Amidst a lot of uncertainty and questions, the countdown to the Tokyo Games continues. We can expect there will be a lot of speculation and opportunity for misinformation in the weeks and months ahead, and we will share official updates with this community as soon as we have them," said Hirshland.

"There is still a lot to be excited about. After all, these are the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and they have a long history of bringing the world together, and bringing out the best in those who compete and celebrate them," Hirshland added.