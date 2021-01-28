Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
A construction site calligrapher

(People's Daily Online)    16:18, January 28, 2021

Luo Xingxiong, a man from southwest China’s Yunnan Province, is gaining extensive attention for online videos about his calligraphy.

After he failed to start a business, he worked as a steel fixer at a construction site.

In his spare time, he made a brush pen with a hook and practiced calligraphy on construction waste. With the encouragement of his colleagues, he posted the video online.

His calligraphy is natural and smooth, alike to masters’ style.

Luo hopes he can set up a calligraphy class to teach others in the future.

Life is hard. Anyone who has a dream can do remarkable things.

 

