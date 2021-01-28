Chinese mainland reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded 54 new COVID-19 cases – 41 local transmissions and 13 from overseas – the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 28 were reported in Heilongjiang Province, nine in Jilin Province, three in Hebei Province and one in Shaanxi Province, the Commission said.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 was registered on Wednesday, and 96 patients were discharged from hospitals.

A total of 28 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 988 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation.

The total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 89,326, and the death toll stands at 4,636.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 10,282 (9,162 recoveries, 175 deaths)

Macao: 47 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 893 (803 recoveries, 7 deaths)