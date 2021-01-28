Observation center for centralized isolation finished installation in Jilin

|Photo taken on Jan. 22, 2021 shows separate units of an observation center in Tonghua, northeast China's Jilin Province. According to local authority, the observation center, consisting of 1,186 separate units, have been finished installation on Wednesday. The center will be used for centralized isolation. (Photo by Zhou Yuan/Xinhua)
