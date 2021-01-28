Over 5,000 National Guard troops to remain in Washington through mid-March over security concerns

WASHINGTON - More than 5,000 National Guard troops will remain in Washington, D.C. through mid-March amid security concerns, acting Secretary of the Army John Whitley said on Monday.

"There are several upcoming events - we don't know what they are - over the next several weeks, and they're concerned that there could be situations where there are lawful protests, First Amendment-protected protests, that could either be used by malicious actors, or other problems that could emerge," Whitley said at a press briefing.

Former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is set to begin on Feb 8. and expected by some local media outlets to end around mid-March.

There are currently 15,000 troops in the US capital. The number will be reduced to 7,000 by the end of the week and 5,600 by mid-March, according to Pentagon officials.

As many as 25,000 National Guard troops were brought to Washington, D.C. through President Joe Biden's inauguration following the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol. Among them some 200 National Guard troops have tested positive for COVID-19 while on duty, Major General William J. Walker, head of the D.C. National Guard, said on Monday.