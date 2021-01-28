Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Over 5,000 National Guard troops to remain in Washington through mid-March over security concerns

(Xinhua)    09:09, January 28, 2021

WASHINGTON - More than 5,000 National Guard troops will remain in Washington, D.C. through mid-March amid security concerns, acting Secretary of the Army John Whitley said on Monday.

"There are several upcoming events - we don't know what they are - over the next several weeks, and they're concerned that there could be situations where there are lawful protests, First Amendment-protected protests, that could either be used by malicious actors, or other problems that could emerge," Whitley said at a press briefing.

Former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is set to begin on Feb 8. and expected by some local media outlets to end around mid-March.

There are currently 15,000 troops in the US capital. The number will be reduced to 7,000 by the end of the week and 5,600 by mid-March, according to Pentagon officials.

As many as 25,000 National Guard troops were brought to Washington, D.C. through President Joe Biden's inauguration following the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol. Among them some 200 National Guard troops have tested positive for COVID-19 while on duty, Major General William J. Walker, head of the D.C. National Guard, said on Monday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York