U.S., China face consequential choice again on bilateral ties: Chinese ambassador

Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, addresses the 15th anniversary and Chinese Lunar New Year gala of China General Chamber of Commerce-U.S.A. in New York, the United States, Jan. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The United States and China are facing "a consequential choice again" of getting the bilateral ties back onto the right track at a historical juncture, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Wednesday.

Cui made the remarks at the "China-U.S. Engagement: Past Achievements & Future Adjustments" Online Dialogue, organized by the Chinese People's Association for Peace and Disarmament and the Carter Center Wednesday evening.

"Tomorrow will be the 42nd anniversary of Mr. Deng Xiaoping's visit to the United States ... At this historical juncture, we are facing a consequential choice again," Cui said.

Forty-two years ago, Deng and then U.S. President Jimmy Carter made the historic decision to establish diplomatic relations between China and the United States, and the two countries "were able to break the ice of the Cold War and rise above ideological differences," he said.

"Since then, our ever-deepening cooperation has delivered huge benefits to the two peoples, and contributed enormously to world peace, stability and prosperity. Facts have proved that we have made the right choice and stood on the right side of history," he said.

However, in the past few years, some people in the United States tried to "deny these basic facts," said the ambassador.

"By creating rumors, stoking hatred and fanning confrontation, they attempted to hijack America's China policy and push China-U.S. relations down the precipice of confrontation. This has seriously damaged the fundamental interests of the two peoples and is doomed to failure," Cui said.

There have also been calls recently "for America to adjust its strategy and build an allied and partner coalition, so as to address China's challenge and restore balance and legitimacy in the Asia-Pacific," he said.

"Such an adjustment is just like putting old wine in a new bottle. It may cause the same mistakes made in the past and create new imbalances, which will further disrupt regional order," he said.

"As we speak, COVID-19 continues to put human society to the test, and the China-U.S. relationship has come to a new crossroads," he said. "With the upcoming Year of the Ox bringing in confidence and hope, this dialogue is highly relevant and carries special significance."

"At this historical juncture, we are facing a consequential choice again. I agree with President Carter that China and the United States must remain closely connected, and restore trust, respect and normalcy between them," he said.

"While China wishes America full success in building unity, in healing and in restoration, it is also hoped that integrity, candor, respect and vision will return to its China policy," he said.