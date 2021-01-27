Beijing sees fruitful results in cultural consumption in 2020

Beijing further boosted cultural consumption during the 8th Beijing Cultural Consumption Season, a campaign that lasted from September to December in 2020.

During the season, 327 enterprises and government-funded cultural institutions held 11,277 consumption activities, attracting about 2.4 billion people.

Liu Shaojian, head of the State-owned Cultural Assets Administration Center of Beijing Municipality, delivers a speech at a conference summarizing the fruitful results of the 8th Beijing Cultural Consumption Season.

The activities were held both online and offline to encourage citizens to read good books, enjoy movies, exhibitions, shows and art forms, as well as to attend sports events, try tech products, shop for culturally creative products, and visit commercial districts.

The cultural consumption season plays an active role in promoting the transformation and upgrading of the consumption structure and helping improve the quality and efficiency of the cultural industry, said Liu Shaojian, head of the State-owned Cultural Assets Administration Center of Beijing Municipality, one of the sponsors of the campaign.

Photo shows a poster of the 8th Beijing Cultural Consumption Season.

Beijing, as a national cultural center and scientific and technological innovation center, will enter a new development stage of cultural consumption in the following five years, Liu said, adding that the capital will provide higher quality services to boost cultural consumption.

The added value of Beijing’s cultural industry accounted for 9.4 percent of the city’s GDP in 2019, and the operating income of enterprises above designated size in the sector reached 1.3 trillion yuan ($200.8 billion), according to a report issued by Renmin University of China.



Photo shows a poster of the 4th Laoshe Theatre Festival.

The per capita consumption expenditure of Beijing residents on education, culture and entertainment increased from 2,187 yuan in 2005 to 4,311 yuan in 2019, the report said.