Xi: Winter cannot stop arrival of spring

(Xinhua)    09:46, January 26, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- There is no doubt that humanity will prevail over the virus and emerge even stronger from this disaster, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday while addressing the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda.

"The pandemic is far from over. The recent resurgence in COVID cases reminds us that we must carry on the fight," Xi said.

"Yet we remain convinced that winter cannot stop the arrival of spring and darkness can never shroud the light of dawn," he said.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)

