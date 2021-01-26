China urges less travel during upcoming holiday

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out a series of guidelines to ensure the well-being of people who had been asked to avoid traveling during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday.

All residents in areas at high risk of COVID-19 shall stay at their current residing localities to prevent spreading the epidemic, said a recent circular released by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

Travel from medium-risk areas will need permission from the local epidemic prevention and control authorities. Those living in low-risk areas shall be advised to avoid traveling unless necessary, the circular said.

According to the circular, all localities, especially large and medium-sized cities, are asked to guarantee stable supplies of necessities and energy. It demanded smooth logistics and transport services to meet the needs for shopping, recreation, and entertainment of people who stay where they work during the holiday.

Efforts should ensure that those who work during the holiday enjoy due overtime payments and rest under the relevant laws, it added.

The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Feb. 12 this year.