Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 24, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Hubei targets 10-pct GDP growth after virus-ravaged year

(Xinhua)    15:48, January 24, 2021

WUHAN, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province, once hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target at more than 10 percent in 2021, Governor Wang Xiaodong said Sunday.

The province's GDP in 2020 recovered to over 95 percent of the previous year's level, Wang said while delivering a government work report at the annual session of the provincial legislature.

Hubei, the former epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, had imposed a months-long lockdown on its cities last year, closing factories and businesses and restricting outbound traffic.

The province has not reported new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases since May 18 last year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York