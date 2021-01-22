Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 22, 2021
China-Africa anti-pandemic partnership "very extensive": Ethiopian scholar

(Xinhua)    10:30, January 22, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The China-Africa partnership in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been "very extensive" so far, an Ethiopian scholar has said.

Costantinos Bt. Costantinos, an economic advisor to the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), told Xinhua on Wednesday that the China-Africa partnership in fighting COVID-19 so far has been "very, very extensive."

According to the expert, the medical equipment sent from China to countries across the African continent "was a tremendous support to African countries." "Almost all African countries have received the necessary support in terms of protective equipment, in terms of medicine that are necessary to treat the symptoms of COVID-19," he noted.

Costantinos, also a professor of public policy at the Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, further emphasized that China's support in terms of enabling healthcare institutions in Africa are "necessary for our physicians, nurses and other medical workers to be able to contain the pandemic and China has been very resilient in this one."

"Every other country was struggling to do things for themselves, even great nations like the United States. They didn't have enough ventilators. They didn't have enough hospital equipment to treat their citizens," he said.

"China, while treating its own citizens, was in the forefront (of) supporting African countries with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

