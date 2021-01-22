China provides donation to Iraq to combat COVID-19

BAGHDAD, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Iraq on Thursday delivered donation to Iraq, helping the Iraqi government confront the COVID-19 pandemic and improve the livelihood of Iraqi people.

Chinese Ambassador to Iraq Zhang Tao and Iraqi Interior Ministry's Senior Deputy Minister Hussein al-Awadi signed the handover of the Chinese donation in the presence of representatives from foreign and finance ministries.

The Chinese donation includes 56 ambulances with their spare parts, 266 generators, and motorcycles, computers, laptops, printers, etc.

"We hope that ambulances will help the Iraqi people in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and that the generators will contribute to improving the lives of the Iraqi people," Zhang told Xinhua.

"For China, the year 2021 has special significance, as it marks the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and China will assume the task of building a prosperous society and will enter a new phase of building a modern socialist country," Zhang added.

"As for Iraq, this year is also important, as it will witness early elections, and we will continue friendly and good cooperation between the two countries and will make joint efforts to achieve the benefit of the two countries in a way that serves the interest of the peoples and the two countries," he said.

The Chinese ambassador also highlighted that he is looking forward to deepening the Sino-Iraqi strategic partnership.

For his part, al-Awadi expressed gratitude and appreciation for this donation made by the Chinese government.

"We appreciate the support of the Chinese government to the Iraqi government for this donation, part of which is a humanitarian aid, and it is also a logistical support provided by the Chinese government because Iraq suffers from some shortages," al-Awadi told Xinhua.

He stressed that the Chinese government is serious about cooperating with the Iraqi government in various fields, especially the oil field. The Chinese donation will enhance the efforts of the Ministry of Interior on the humanitarian side as well as its efforts to serve the Iraqi citizen, al-Awadi said.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26 in 2020, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.