Time for Pompeo to end his sanction tricks: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    14:09, January 18, 2021

EIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Monday condemned the so-called U.S. sanctions imposed on officials of the central and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) governments, saying that it is time for U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to end his sanction tricks.

The spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council made the remarks after the U.S. Department of State imposed so-called sanctions following the detention of Benny Tai and others by the Hong Kong police for suspected violations of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR in accordance with the law.

Voicing strong opposition to the "sanctions," the spokesperson called the move a serious interference in China's internal affairs.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

