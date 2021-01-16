Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 16, 2021
Beijing reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:30, January 16, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

Both of them were women reported in the city's Shunyi District. One of them, 23, was previously an asymptomatic case, while the other, 51, was a close contact of a previously reported confirmed case.

Related epidemiological investigations are underway.

No new locally transmitted suspected or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing. No new imported confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the commission. 

