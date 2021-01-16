Chinese COVID-19 vaccine draws positive response in Turkey

Ankara, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine has drawn a positive response in Turkey, as the country begins a mass vaccination campaign.

Turkey launched Thursday the mass vaccination program against COVID-19 with the vaccines developed by China's Sinovac company.

According to the Turkish Health Ministry, the first doses will be given to over 1 million health workers across the country, followed by adults living in nursing homes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday received his first dose of the vaccine.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Wednesday received the Chinese COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine along with Turkey's advisory science council members, one day before the nationwide vaccination began.

Turkey received the first shipment of 3 million doses of vaccines from China at the end of December, as part of a deal for a total of 50 million, and expects to get the rest in the upcoming period.