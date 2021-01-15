Northeast China’s Shenyang adopts throat swab sampling robot for COVID-19 testing

A throat swab sampling robot for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing was recently put into trial use in Shenyang, capital city of northeast China’s Liaoning province, cctv.com reported on Jan. 12, 2021.

(Photo/CCTV.com)

Through remote man-machine collaboration, the robot is able to finish sampling in a quick and gentle manner, and could reduce cross-infection risks for medical workers and vulnerable groups.

The robot’s sampling procedure can be traced and supports multi-person sample collection and processing mode for more than five people automatically.

Using test subjects, the robot's performance has proved to be steady.