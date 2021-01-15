College students and teachers in NE China create art with snow to support fight against COVID-19

Students and teachers of Dalian University of Technology (DUT) in Dalian city, northeast China’s Liaoning province, expressed their support in fighting against COVID-19 and their love for the university through art on the ground blanketed with white snow on Jan. 9.

The city had the first snowfall in 2021 a few days ago. After the snow stopped, members of the freehand sketching club of the DUT created two large pictures with snow on the ground. One picture said “Go, China,” and the other one said “Go, DUT.” Each of the pictures covered an area of 625 square meters.

Members of the club had been considering what they could do to support the fight against the COVID-19 using snow, as the university, the city of Dalian and the country, have all faced mounting pressure from the recent resurgence of COVID-19, according to Yan Yifei, head of the club.

“We finally decided to create pictures with snow, so that we could give play to our drawing skills while expressing our support for the fight against the epidemic,” Yan said.