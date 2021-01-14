Paper quilling brings new life to physically challenged woman in SW China’s Chengdu

A woman in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, who lost her legs in an accident when she was seven, found a new life through the art of paper quilling, Chinanews.com reported on Jan. 6.

Peng Jing started to learn paper quilling, the art of rolling thin strips of paper into circular shapes with special tools to make decorative patterns and ornamental artworks, in 2016 with the help of the community where she lives. Through her time learning this art, she has gradually become more confident.

Peng Jing makes a piece of paper quilling handicraft. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

The 34-year-old woman has now become skillful at making quilling handicrafts after years of efforts, offering training courses on the art to other physically challenged in the community in her spare time.

Recently, Peng taught them how to make paper quilling handicrafts on the theme of the emblem and mascot of the 2021 World University Games to be held in Chengdu. These handicraft works have been selected as the first batch of franchised products for the Games.

Photo shows paper quilling handicrafts made by Peng Jing. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

Over 40 handicapped residents have taken part in the production of quilling handicrafts in the neighborhood, including Liu Yan, a staff member of the disabled persons' federation of the Gongping neighborhood office.

Liu explained that paper quilling provides an ideal job for the physically challenged, especially for those with mobility difficulty. Each of them receives an extra income ranging from 1,200 yuan ($185) to 2,200 yuan according to the workload, disclosed Liu.

Peng Jing offers a training course on paper quilling. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

For Peng, paper quilling is more than a means to earn money, as it also helps her restore confidence, find a new life and make new friends.

"I got to know quilling masters from all over the world via the Internet," said Peng, hoping that she can help more physically challenged persons learn the art and create a better life with the handicraft skills.

These paper quilling handicraft works have been selected as the first batch of franchised products for the 2021 Chengdu World University Games. (Photo/Chinanews.com)