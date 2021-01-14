Mainland indispensable to Taiwan economy: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that the mainland is indispensable to Taiwan's economy.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said Taiwan's record-high export to the mainland in 2020 is closely related to the fact that the mainland was among the first in the world to control COVID-19 epidemic, resume work and production, and post positive economic growth.

"This fully shows that Taiwan's economy is inseparable from the mainland," Zhu told a press conference.

She said major opportunities and long-term benefits brought by the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the completion of China-EU investment agreement negotiations will definitely boost the integrated development of industries, as well as broaden the horizon for the peaceful and integrated development of relations across the Taiwan Strait.

Zhu said the mainland will further improve systems and policies to better safeguard the well-being of Taiwan compatriots and ensure they enjoy the same treatment on the mainland.

Efforts will also be made to further expand the space for business people and enterprises from Taiwan to participate in the Belt and Road construction and the national regional development strategies.

She also called on business people and enterprises from Taiwan to grasp opportunities brought by the mainland's new development stage.

"They will definitely see bigger and better development," Zhu said.