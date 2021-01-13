Pompeo's slander against CPC will never make America great again: spokesperson

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press briefing in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Stigmatizing and blaming China will never make America great again, nor will it make the United States' unilateral bullying legitimate, Zhao said, adding that the wrong acts will do no good to the image and global reputation of the United States.

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday rebutted U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's slanderous comments about the Communist Party of China (CPC), saying that blaming and stigmatizing China will never "make America great again."

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on Pompeo's recent tweet, in which he claimed that the CPC is the biggest threat to the United Nations (UN).

"Pompeo has taken great pains to spread political viruses and is really good at telling lies and calling white black," the spokesperson said in response.

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the outside view of the United Nations headquarters in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

China has always been a contributor to world peace and a defender of the international order, Zhao said, citing the country's recent actions in supporting multilateralism, including providing 50 million U.S. dollars to the UN's COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan and establishing a third-phase South-South Cooperation Trust Fund with the Food and Agriculture Organization totaling 50 million dollars.

On the contrary, as the biggest destabilizing factor for global peace and security, the United States undermined multilateral cooperation, pursued unilateralism, wantonly pulled out of treaties and organizations, and arbitrarily resorted to the use or threat of sanctions, Zhao said.

To date, it has withdrawn from a dozen international treaties and organizations, which seriously weakened joint cooperation in many fields of the international community, undermined the existing international order and mechanisms, and harmed world peace, stability and security, he said.

Pompeo's "lying diplomacy" once again shows how the United States uses double standards, Zhao said, calling on the international community to distinguish right from wrong to protect the unity and cooperation of the international community from being harmed.