China contributes to UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: white paper

(Xinhua)    10:40, January 10, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has contributed to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, according to a white paper issued Sunday by the State Council Information Office.

As an active contributor to the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, China has been assisting other developing countries to reduce poverty, boost agricultural progress, support equal access to education, improve infrastructure, and speed up industrialization, said the white paper, titled "China's International Development Cooperation in the New Era."

The white paper detailed China's efforts in helping other developing countries in fields of poverty reduction, food security, health care, quality education, gender equality, infrastructure, sustainable and innovation-driven economic growth, and eco-environmental protection.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

