China helps countries respond to global humanitarian challenges: white paper

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has contributed its strength to tackling major global challenges and improving the global governance system, said a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

Public health risks, natural disasters, migrant and refugee crises, and many other humanitarian issues represent an ever greater threat to the whole world today, said the white paper titled "China's International Development Cooperation in the New Era."

The white paper detailed China's international development cooperation efforts in providing emergency disaster relief, responding to public health emergencies, providing food aid to cope with famine, assisting post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, improving disaster preparation and mitigation, as well as easing migrant and refugee crises.