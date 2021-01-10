Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 10, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China helps countries respond to global humanitarian challenges: white paper

(Xinhua)    10:38, January 10, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has contributed its strength to tackling major global challenges and improving the global governance system, said a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office on Sunday.

Public health risks, natural disasters, migrant and refugee crises, and many other humanitarian issues represent an ever greater threat to the whole world today, said the white paper titled "China's International Development Cooperation in the New Era."

The white paper detailed China's international development cooperation efforts in providing emergency disaster relief, responding to public health emergencies, providing food aid to cope with famine, assisting post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, improving disaster preparation and mitigation, as well as easing migrant and refugee crises.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York