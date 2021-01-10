Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 10, 2021
Chinese mainland reports 21 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:34, January 10, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 21 new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,412.

Six new imported cases were reported in Fujian, four each in Tianjin and Shanghai, two each in Liaoning and Zhejiang, and one each in Shanxi, Guangdong and Shaanxi, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Sunday.

Among all the imported cases, 4,118 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 294 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

