North China city Xingtai finds 15 COVID-19 cases

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The city of Xingtai in north China's Hebei Province has found 15 COVID-19 cases in a citywide nucleic acid testing that started Wednesday morning, local authorities said at a press conference on Saturday.

All the 15 cases, including nine confirmed cases and six asymptomatic cases, are in Nangong, a county-level city administered by Xingtai.

The citywide testing sampled over 6.7 million people, including 362,958 in Nangong. No positive samples were found in other counties and districts of Xingtai.

Hebei Province reported 14 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 asymptomatic cases on Friday, according to the provincial health commission.

All the confirmed and asymptomatic cases occurred in either the capital city of Shijiazhuang or Xingtai during the province's recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases.