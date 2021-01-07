Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 7, 2021
White House aide resigns amid protests: reports

(Xinhua)    11:46, January 07, 2021

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff for U.S. first lady Melania Trump, resigned on Wednesday amid violent protests in Washington D.C., according to U.S. media reports.

Citing a White House official, CNN reported that Grisham submitted her resignation Wednesday afternoon, effective immediately, in the wake of the protests.

"It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump's mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration," Grisham confirmed her departure in a statement to The Hill, a top U.S. political website.

Grisham was one of the longest-serving Trump administration officials, previously serving as White House communications director and press secretary.

Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters assembled in Washington D.C. earlier in the day as the U.S. Congress convened in a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

But both the House and the Senate, which were separately debating an objection to the counting of Arizona's electoral votes, had to recess and evacuate after the protesters breached the Capitol.

Confrontations between law enforcement officers and the protesters have inflicted injuries on both sides. A woman who was shot on the Capitol grounds has died, according to police.

