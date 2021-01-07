Japanese director's documentary truthfully records China's epidemic control efforts: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday expressed appreciation of a recent documentary by a Japanese director which records truthfully without bias China's efforts in epidemic prevention and control, and work and production resumption.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a question on Japanese director Ryo Takeuchi's documentary on the post-epidemic era in China, which has aroused heated discussion among Chinese and Japanese netizens.

Hua said the documentary takes the Nanjing Marathon, unmanned deliveries and webcasting as entry points, faithfully records China's major achievements in epidemic prevention and control as well as the resumption of work and production, and points out that China's achievements are the results of the joint efforts of 1.4 billion Chinese people.

"We appreciate the fact that Takeuchi recorded truthfully without bias this extraordinary journey that China has gone through," Hua said.

The world needs people to convey the truth and the real emotions, Hua said, expressing the hope that more and more Japanese media and people from other countries will present through their reports a real China to the people of all countries, and to enhance mutual understanding and trust among the people.