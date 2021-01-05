BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China responded on Monday to an accusation from the U.S. Department of State that China has been undermining the international rule of law, refuting the allegation and urging the U.S. side to stop generating false information.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a tweet from the U.S. Department of State, which said that the Communist Party of China's actions "upend global institutions to serve its own ambitions."

Hua said it was the United States that has vigorously pursued unilateralism, undermined multilateral cooperation, recklessly broken contracts and withdrawn from treaties in recent years, while frequently imposing sanctions and threats.

The United States has so far withdrawn from more than 10 international treaties, covering areas such as climate change, arms control and non-proliferation, Hua said.

The United States announced its withdrawal from the World Health Organization at a critical moment when the international community is united in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

"The facts have repeatedly proven that the United States is the biggest destabilizing factor threatening global and regional peace and security," Hua said.

Polls in 10 countries, including Germany, Japan and the Republic of Korea, showed that half or more of the respondents believe that the United States poses a major threat to their national security. Recently, some U.S. media, experts and scholars have publicly stated that it is the United States itself that poses the greatest threat to the country in terms of geopolitics, according to Hua.

"It is hoped that the United States will stop deceiving itself, stop manufacturing fake information, and return to rationality and reason as soon as possible," Hua said.