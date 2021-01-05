Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
China victim of U.S. "coercive diplomacy": FM spokesperson

(Xinhua)    08:14, January 05, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday that it is the United States that is engaging in threats and coercion everywhere in the world and China is the victim of such "coercive diplomacy".

A Swedish local newspaper recently reported that the United States pressured Sweden to exclude Huawei from participating in Sweden's 5G construction.

In response to the report, spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press briefing that the achievements and leading advantages of the relevant Chinese enterprises in the 5G field are obvious to all and the U.S. side should realize that bullying and suppression can not stop the development of China's high-tech enterprises or maintain the U.S. monopoly.

"The best way to keep one's lead is through constant self-improvement, not by blocking others' development," Hua said.

She expressed hopes that all countries concerned will be able to distinguish right from wrong and provide a fair, just, open, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for the normal operation and development cooperation of relevant enterprises.

