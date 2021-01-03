Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 3, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's cross-border e-commerce transactions to top 3 trln USD in 2022

(Xinhua)    15:54, January 03, 2021

China's cross-border e-commerce transactions are estimated to reach 20.5 trillion yuan (about 3.15 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2022, according to a report.

The country's cross-border e-commerce sector has expanded rapidly in recent years, with small and medium-sized e-commerce platforms maintaining an annual growth rate of 30 percent, according to a report from the National Intellectual Property Administration.

Cross-border e-commerce platforms have played a prominent role in ensuring anti-COVID-19 supplies and providing international assistance amid the pandemic, the report noted.

As the sector continues to flourish, the report calls for global efforts to protect intellectual property rights to ensure smooth cross-border e-commerce transactions.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York