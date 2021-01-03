China's cross-border e-commerce transactions to top 3 trln USD in 2022

China's cross-border e-commerce transactions are estimated to reach 20.5 trillion yuan (about 3.15 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2022, according to a report.

The country's cross-border e-commerce sector has expanded rapidly in recent years, with small and medium-sized e-commerce platforms maintaining an annual growth rate of 30 percent, according to a report from the National Intellectual Property Administration.

Cross-border e-commerce platforms have played a prominent role in ensuring anti-COVID-19 supplies and providing international assistance amid the pandemic, the report noted.

As the sector continues to flourish, the report calls for global efforts to protect intellectual property rights to ensure smooth cross-border e-commerce transactions.