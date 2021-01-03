China's cargo throughput posts stable growth in first 11 months of 2020

Cargo throughput at China's ports maintained stable growth in the first 11 months of 2020, rising 4.2 percent year on year to 13.25 billion tonnes, official data shows.

In November alone, cargo throughput at ports saw a rapid annual increase of 9 percent to 1.32 billion tonnes, with the foreign trade cargo throughput rising 2.7 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

The country's container throughput at ports stood at 240 million twenty-foot equivalent units in the first 11 months of 2020, up 0.8 percent year on year.

The growth rate returned to the positive territory, improving from a 0.03 percent drop in the first 10 months, the ministry said.