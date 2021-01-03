Mass medical supplies shipped from Wuhan to Europe by rail in 2020

China-Europe freight trains departing from central China's Wuhan, Hubei Province, transported some 5,660 tonnes of anti-epidemic medical supplies to European countries in 2020, according to China Railway's Wuhan branch.

The trains carried 770 TEUs of supplies including masks, protective suits and ventilators to Germany, Serbia, Poland and other countries last year, said Liu Fangzhi with China Railway Wuhan Group Co., Ltd.

Wuhan witnessed a total of 215 China-Europe freight train trips in 2020.

The China-Europe freight train service has remained a reliable transportation channel amid the COVID-19 outbreak across the two continents.