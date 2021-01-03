Chinese mainland reports 8 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China's National Health Commission said Sunday that it received reports of 24 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, including eight locally transmitted case and 16 imported ones.

Four locally transmitted cases were reported in Heilongjiang Province, two in Liaoning Province and one in Beijing and Hebei each, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 4,303 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,024 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 279 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 87,117 by Saturday, including 395 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 82,088 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday also saw eight newly reported asymptomatic cases on the mainland. On the same day, five asymptomatic case was re-categorized as confirmed one.

A total of 269 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of which 225 were imported ones, the commission said.

By the end of Saturday, 8,923 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 150 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 confirmed cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 808 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

Altogether 7,968 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 46 had been discharged from hospitals in Macao SAR, and 686 in Taiwan.