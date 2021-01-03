China's building material sector posted steady growth in both output and profits in the first 11 months of 2020 as the country continued to recover from COVID-19, official data showed.

Major building materials reported rise in their output. Cement output of enterprises with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan (about 3.07 million U.S. dollars) edged up 0.9 percent year on year to 2.16 billion tonnes during the period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Flat glass output of such major companies hit 850 million weight cases, rising 1.3 percent year on year and accelerating the growth by 0.8 percentage points from the first 10 months, NBS data showed.

Total profits of major firms were estimated to hit 400 billion yuan in the Jan.-Nov. period, up 2.5 percent year on year, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Operating revenues of the sector restored growth, with major firms expected to see their operating revenues reach 4.5 trillion yuan during the period, up 0.6 percent year on year.