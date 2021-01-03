Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 3, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji gets "stronger, more coordinated," says U.S. zoo

(Xinhua)    09:11, January 03, 2021

Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji is getting "stronger, more coordinated," according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo.

The male cub is now able to climb up rockwork in the indoor habitat he shares with his mom, Mei Xiang, showed a video clip posted by the zoo on social media platforms earlier this week.

Xiao Qi Ji got some cuddles from Mei Xiang after fighting his way to the top of the rocks. They appeared to be having fun.

Xiao Qi Ji, which literally means "little miracle" in English, was born on Aug. 21, 2020 to Mei Xiang and father Tian Tian, who's also living in the Washington, D.C. zoo.

The Smithsonian's National Zoo, part of the Smithsonian Institution, a renowned U.S. museum and research complex, recently extended its giant panda cooperative research agreement with the China Wildlife and Conservation Association.

Due to the pandemic, the U.S. zoo is temporarily closed to the public.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York