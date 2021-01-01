Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 1, 2021
Beijing reports five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    13:24, January 01, 2021

Beijing reported five new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, local health authorities said Friday.

Among the cases aged between 18 and 51, four live in the city's Shunyi District and another lives in Huairou District. Three cases are close contacts of the confirmed cases reported previously, according to the city's health commission.

A case was discharged from the hospital after recovery on Thursday, said the commission.

No new locally transmitted asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Thursday, according to the commission. The city also reported no new imported confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

