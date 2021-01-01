Chinese, Pakistani FMs vow to strengthen bilateral ties

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday, with both sides pledging to further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

In the face of major changes unseen in a century and a once-in-a-century pandemic, the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has stood the test and maintained a strong development momentum, Wang said.

Wang stressed that whatever changes may take place in the world and whatever difficulties and challenges may confront the two countries, China will always stick to its friendly policy to Pakistan.

China is willing to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation in a larger scope with Pakistan, and jointly build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a share future, he said.

For his part, Qureshi said that China is the anchor of regional peace and stability, and the progress made in Pakistan-China relations this year is encouraging.

No matter how the international and regional situation changes, Pakistan will continue strengthening its all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China, Qureshi said.