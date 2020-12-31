China to tighten COVID-19 measures during upcoming holidays

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will tighten its epidemic control measures for the forthcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays, said the National Health Commission on Wednesday.

The country is facing an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission, with 104 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases recorded in December, a 76.3 percent rise from November, Hu Qiangqiang, a spokesperson from the commission told a press conference.

Hu said that the pressure to prevent the spread of the virus has increased given the rising COVID-19 transmission rate overseas and the emergence of new variants of the virus in multiple countries.

The spokesperson also cautioned that the risk of the virus spreading will be greater during the holidays due to increased border crossings, domestic mobility and gatherings.

The State Council task force on combating the epidemic will inspect local work in January next year, Hu said, adding that those who fail to implement disease control measures and thus cause further spreading of the virus will be held accountable.