China-EU investment treaty to contribute significantly to open world economy: Xi

(Xinhua)    10:32, December 31, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that the investment treaty between China and the European Union (EU) will make significant contributions to the building of an open world economy.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via video link.

The treaty will greatly boost world economic recovery in the post-pandemic era, promote the liberalization and facilitation of global trade and investment, as well as enhance the international community's confidence in economic globalization and free trade, Xi said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

