Xi calls on China, EU to shoulder responsibilities, open up new prospects in 2021

(Xinhua)    09:42, December 31, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China and the EU, as two major global forces, markets and civilizations, should demonstrate sense of responsibilities and work jointly to nurture new opportunities and open up new prospects in the upcoming year of 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via video link.

He called on the two sides to take active actions in strengthening dialogue, enhancing mutual trust, deepening cooperation, and properly managing differences.

Xi also urged the two sides to coordinate their actions in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, jointly promote economic recovery, align their development strategies, speed up green development, and advance multilateral cooperation.

