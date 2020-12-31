China, EU to push early signing of investment treaty

A press conference is held by China's Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2020. China and the European Union (EU) will strive to facilitate the early signing of the investment agreement, the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday. China and the EU will carry out text review, translation and other technical work as soon as possible, said Li Yongsha, an official with the ministry, at a press conference held after the two sides announced the completion of negotiations on the investment treaty. The agreement will enter into force after both parties complete their respective legal procedures, Li said. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Union (EU) will strive to facilitate the early signing of the investment agreement, the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday.

China and the EU will carry out text review, translation and other technical work as soon as possible, said Li Yongjie, an official with the ministry, at a press conference held after the two sides announced the completion of negotiations on the investment treaty.

The agreement will enter into force after both parties complete their respective legal procedures, Li said.

Chinese and European leaders announced during a meeting via video link that China and the EU have completed investment agreement negotiations as scheduled.