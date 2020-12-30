Embracing live streaming gives Beijing’s time-honored brands a sales boost

Beijing’s time-honored brands are enjoying remarkable sales growth after promoting products via live streaming platforms.

(Photo provided by Taobao Live)

According to figures from Taobao Live, the transaction volume of Beijing grew by 153 percent in 2020, with the growth rate of time-honored brands ranking first in the country.

Dong Lai Shun, a hotpot brand in Beijing, ranked first in the hotpot industry in the first five months of the year after using live streaming to promote its products.

The brand established a team of young people to advertise products through videos and live streaming, said Li Song, manager of the restaurant’s flagship store on Tmall, one of China’s largest online marketplaces.

The followers of live stream shows are mostly people in their 20s, which requires brands to constantly stick to innovation to attract young consumers.

Besides introducing discounted products and packages, the brand has also taken measures to choose the best camera angles for their live videos, paying attention to the way live streamers chew food and smile in front of the camera.

(Photo provided by Taobao Live)

A live stream show featuring Dong Lai Shun hotpot is usually watched by more than 3,000 people, Li disclosed, adding that the brand gained huge popularity on Taobao Live during the “Double 11” shopping festival in 2020.

Reports have confirmed that time-honored brands, including tea brand Wuyutai and Caibai Jewelry, have all established their own teams to promote products to reach consumers more easily.

Chinatea, a sub-brand of China Oil and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO), said at least 15 percent of its online sales volume comes from live stream shows. The company also embraced a sales boost after teaming up with leading live streamers.