Brazilian vice president recovering well after being diagnosed with COVID-19

BRASILIA, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao is recovering well after being diagnosed with COVID-19, his press office reported Tuesday.

"The Vice President of the Republic Hamilton Mourao is in good health. He has no fever, only minor body aches, and is recovering well," the office said in a statement.

Mourao is in isolation at Jabiru Palace, his official residence in Brasilia.

He was examined on Sunday after having a slight fever, body aches and a headache.

So far, a total of 16 high-ranking Brazilian officials have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the country in February, more than 7.5 million cases have been reported nationwide with 191,570 deaths.